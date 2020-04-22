Netizens call out ridiculous claims after comments state Solar's see-through plastic outfit is sexualizing childish qualities

Netizens are calling out criticism regarding Solar for her see-through outfit.

The popular idol is gearing up for a comeback and released a teaser picture that shows her dressed in a plastic outfit covered with stickers. Headlines and some netizens have been saying that Solar is being accused of sexualizing childish qualities with her outfit due to the stickers on a transparent bottom. Comments include:

"The childish clothes, accessories, and hairstyle. Children will be victimized because of this. They become victims of sex extortion without knowing."

"MAMAMOO has worn suits before but I think their outfits are too extreme. I keep thinking they cut up a child's raincoat. No matter who trendy or kitschy, this is too much."

"You shouldn't blame Solar but I think she should be criticized. Didn't she decide the concept? It isn't even sexy by associating herself with being a child-woman, and is sexually objectifying."







However, many netizens were quick to point out these ridiculous arguments, saying:





"This album is about Solar's passion and healing. It seems as if people are just trying to fit what they want into a frame. Who is suppressing women's rights individual and depriving people of freedom?

"MAMAMOO's not the only one wearing revealing clothing. Who are you to blame MAMAMOO for causing other girl groups to dress in revealing clothing?"

"How is this fetishizing children? It's just a bit flashy. She's not holding a baby bottle or anything."

"Would they have said anything if Hwa Sa wore it..."

"None of this is meant to be sexually appealing and I don't understand why people are making a fuss about the revealing clothing and asking her why she's doing a sexy concept. She's showing off her true character in an abstract way with her hair and outfit. Please focus on the artist's attitude and craft aside from the stage outfits."



Meanwhile, Solar is gearing up to release her debut solo track "SPIT IT OUT". What do you think of this issue?