MAMAMOO's Solar becomes the face of natural beauty brand 'BLANCOW'

MAMAMOO's Solar is the new face of natural beauty brand 'BLANCOW'.



On April 22, 'BLANCOW' revealed Solar as the brand's latest official endorsement model, and a rep stated, "Solar's clean skin and bright, lively energy go well with the brand image that pursues no-makeup confidence, so we selected her as BLANCOW's new brand muse. In the future, we expect Solar's campaign to take responsibility for clean and moist skin health without irritation even for sensitive skin."



'BLANCOW' is a skincare brand known for natural ingredients that don't irritate sensitive skin.



In other news, Solar is making her solo debut with 'Spit it Out' on April 23 KST.