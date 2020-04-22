EXO's Baekhyun is next to gear up for a solo comeback

According to media outlet reports on April 22, EXO's Baekhyun is gearing up for his first comeback as a solo artist!

Reports say that Baekhyun will be releasing a new solo album some time this May, currently busy with preparations for his album production. This will mark Baekhyun's first comeback as a solo artist in approximately 10 months, since his debut album 'City Lights'.

Meanwhile, Baekhyun will be featured in SuperM's upcoming 'Beyond LIVE' online concert broadcast, airing on April 26 at 3 PM KST via 'V Live'.