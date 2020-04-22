EXO's Baekhyun is next to gear up for a solo comeback

3

According to media outlet reports on April 22, EXO's Baekhyun is gearing up for his first comeback as a solo artist!

Reports say that Baekhyun will be releasing a new solo album some time this May, currently busy with preparations for his album production. This will mark Baekhyun's first comeback as a solo artist in approximately 10 months, since his debut album 'City Lights'. 

Meanwhile, Baekhyun will be featured in SuperM's upcoming 'Beyond LIVE' online concert broadcast, airing on April 26 at 3 PM KST via 'V Live'.

I cannot tell you how excited I am 😭 City Lights was a perfect R&B/pop album and Baekhyun flexed his vocal skills and range so hard. Every song was a bop. So I know that he's going to serve when it comes to this comeback, can't wait to see what he's planning. And us EXO-Ls are gonna be broke as hell lol. First Suho, now Baekhyun then EXO-SC and Kai's solo debut up next (please dear Lord, bless us with a Chen comeback, but that's probably a dream 😭). But, even though I'm gonna be broke, I couldn't be happier to be paying for such quality 🙏🏽

