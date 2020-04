Beloved former 'Sixteen' contestant Natty is gearing up for her solo debut.



On April 27 at midnight KST, Natty released the first set of concept photos for her upcoming debut album 'NineTeen'. Natty will be greeting fans worldwide on May 7, airing her long-awaited debut showcase live via 'M2's official channel. You can check out the full teaser schedule here.

Stay tuned for more news on Natty's solo debut until May 7 at 6 PM KST!