YouTuber/Choreographer apologizes to BLACKPINK's Lisa after accusing her of plagiarism

YouTuber and a choreographer Cierra Nichols, who accused BLACKPINK's Lisa of plagiarism, issued an apology after fans came to Lisa's defense.

The Thailand-born popular idol star recently uploaded a dance performance video to QUIN and 6LACK's "Mushroom Chocolate". Cierra Nichols, who published a dance performance before Lisa was quick to call her out. On her Instagram story, she wrote, "In today's episode of 'Let's Steal from Black People' a Korean singer gets 7.8 million views in a day using most of your choreography. Love that for us." She also replied to a comment saying he was here because of Lisa's video on her YouTube channel, "Because of Lisa and her choreographer using my moves."

A lot of fans quickly came to Lisa's defense as backlash against the idol star grew.

A thread of cierra nichols ( youtube choreographer) making false accusations of lisa stealing her choreo and crusty stans spreading it to defame her #thaiBlinks #BLACKPINK #LISA @ygofficialblink pic.twitter.com/yakxth8uv5 — Saad🍬⁴ (@rosiesbible) April 22, 2020

Instead of accusing Lalisa who gave credit to the actual choreographer, you should've DMed Cheshir Ha right away. She didn't get massive backlash, Lisa did. And for no reason. The least you can do is do the right thing & apologize to her publicly. #ApologizeToLalisa@bigcapnocap pic.twitter.com/SSAfXX6r91 — ʟɪsᴀɢᴏʙᴀsᴇ (@LisaGObase) April 26, 2020

Lisa has not responded to the accusation or the drama, however, Cierra Nichols issued an apology to her on April 26. She also made her Twitter account private.



Cierra Nichols has make a statement about the recent issue



“First, I apologize to everyone who has been directly affected by this, Lisa of Blackpink........” #LISA #리사 #BLACKPINK #블랙핑크 #LALISA pic.twitter.com/t7E3UZIJVG — LISANATIONS (@LISANATIONS_) April 26, 2020

