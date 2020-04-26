Kim Chung Ha gives a sneak peek of the upcoming release "Stay Tonight" on 'Running Man'

Kim Chung Ha gave a sneak peek of the upcoming release "Stay Tonight" on 'Running Man' and her TikTok page.



On April 26, the talented solo artist guested on the 500th episode of SBS' 'Running Man'. During this episode, Kim Chung Ha gave a sneak peek at the stage performance for "Stay Tonight" saying "I'll be releasing my new single just a day after the show airs." She has previously unveiled a 20-second preview of the new song on her official TikTok page.

Check out the snippets below. Less than a day left until the full release-are you excited?