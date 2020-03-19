Actress Kim Sae Ron in talks to play lead in 'School 2020' also starring Kim Yo Han

Actress Kim Sae Ron is in talks to play the female lead in the upcoming KBS drama 'School 2020'.



On March 19, reports revealed Kim Sae Ron will likely play the female protagonist in 'School 2020' opposite former X1 member Kim Yo Han, and her agency Gold Medalist confirmed, "She recently received the script for 'School 2020', and she's considering the offer.'"



'School 2020' is the eighth continuation of the 'School' series. If cast, Kim Sae Ron will be playing the role of Na Geum Young, a high school student who dreams of becoming a top YouTuber. The role was previously reported to be considered by Ahn Seo Hyun.



'School 2020' is expected to premiere in August.