Amy says she wants apology from Wheesung after recent drug controversy

Amy says she wants an apology from Wheesung after his recent drug controversy.



As previously reported, the 38-year-old singer was found unconscious in a building bathroom in Seoul's Songpa District on March 31 KST after allegedly injecting the anesthetic drug etomidate (described as the "second Propofol"), and two days later, he was found in the same manner on April 2 in the first floor lobby bathroom of a hotel.



The issue has brought Amy's allegations of Wheesung's alleged Propofol use back to light. Last year, Amy, who was also charged with illegal Propofol use, alleged she had witnessed Wheesung using Propofol illegally as well, which he denied. After a phone conversation between the two parties, Wheesung posted the audio online, and Amy made an public apology for her allegations against him.



With the latest news of Wheesung's drug use, Amy is now stating she wants an apology from the star. She told media outlets, "I'm very careful about speaking. In the past, I already said on social media, but I was hurt by what happened. I also regret that I didn't think more carefully at the time and posted a message on social media that caused public concern. In fact, I felt bad when I saw the recent incident of Wheesung, who I once thought of as a true friend and soulmate, in articles and TV. I was hurt a lot by him, but he was once a friend of mine, so I was not comfortable with this bad news."



Amy further stated she was unaware Wheesung would post the audio of their phone conversation online, and she was caught offguard by the situation but decided to apologize anyway. She continued to say what she said in the past about his Propofol use was in fact true, and she now wanted an apology for his past denial. Amy expressed, "There is only one thing I want. It's Wheesung's sincere apology. The pain of being betrayed by a friend you really believed in is truly unknown to anyone who hasn't experienced it."