Former X1 member Kim Yo Han confirmed to make his acting debut as a taekwondo star in 'School 2020'

On February 4, OUI Entertainment confirmed with various media outlets that former X1 member Kim Yo Han will be making his official acting debut soon!

Kim Yo Han has been cast as one of the male leads of KBS2's upcoming drama series, 'School 2020'. The former idol will be playing a role perfect for him - a former youth taekwondo star named Kim Tae Jin. Despite his various medals as a national taekwondo athlete at the junior level, Kim Tae Jin's life takes a tumble when his father's business goes bankrupt, and he also sustains a critical injury in his ankle. As a result, he's forced to switch his career path, enrolling at a technical high school.

Meanwhile, KBS2's 'School' youth drama series first began in 1999, giving birth to numerous top stars such as Gong Yoo, Jo In Sung, Lee Dong Wook, Kim Woo Bin, Lee Jong Suk, and more. Filming for 'School 2020' begins this March, with the series aiming to premiere some time in August.

