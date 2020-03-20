'School 2020' producers say actress Ahn Seo Hyun's father made unreasonable demands

'School 2020' producers responded to statements by actress Ahn Seo Hyun's father.



On March 20, Ahn Seo Hyun's father expressed frustration that his daughter passed up other casting offers for 'School 2020' following rumors that she was dropped from the cast due to conflicts with production staff. Though Ahn Seo Hyun was previously expected to take the lead role, it's recently been reported Kim Sae Ron will likely be cast.



The production of 'School 2020' has now responded to the statements made by the actress' father, stating, "The production team previously received numerous unreasonable demands from Ahn's father before she signed the casting contract. Still, the production company decided it could no longer keep Ahn on as her father's demands were too much to handle."



Producers continued that they attempted to keep everything quiet to avoid damaging Ahn Seo Hyun's reputation, but they're now making their official statement after Ahn Seo Hyun's father made his allegations. They further stated, "If the situation continues, we will publicize the progress and details of the contract with Ahn, and we'll take stern legal action."