'Road To Kingdom' competitors walk the walk in 7 main team posters

Mnet's 'Road To Kingdom' has unleashed a new set of team posters featuring the program's 7 competitors - Pentagon, Golden Child, ONF, The Boyz, VERIVERY, ONEUS, and TOO!

Each of the competing teams can be seen displaying a confident walk above a sleek, gray checkered floor, reminiscent of a chessboard. Alongside the 7 stylish team posters, Mnet teased a challenging catchphrase reading, "Those desiring to enter 'Kingdom', survive!"

Mnet's 'Road To Kingdom' is slated to premiere this April 30 at 8 PM KST. The winner of 'Road To Kingdom' will earn a chance to compete in a more rigorous competition stage airing later this year, 'Kingdom'. 

  1. Golden Child
  2. ONEUS
  3. ONF
  4. Pentagon
  5. The Boyz
  6. TOO
  7. VERIVERY
cupidkyumi
14 minutes ago

Men in suits!

JR___JR
51 minutes ago

should invite Onlyoneof too 😭

