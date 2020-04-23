'Road To Kingdom' competitors walk the walk in 7 main team posters

Mnet's 'Road To Kingdom' has unleashed a new set of team posters featuring the program's 7 competitors - Pentagon, Golden Child, ONF, The Boyz, VERIVERY, ONEUS, and TOO!

Each of the competing teams can be seen displaying a confident walk above a sleek, gray checkered floor, reminiscent of a chessboard. Alongside the 7 stylish team posters, Mnet teased a challenging catchphrase reading, "Those desiring to enter 'Kingdom', survive!"

Mnet's 'Road To Kingdom' is slated to premiere this April 30 at 8 PM KST. The winner of 'Road To Kingdom' will earn a chance to compete in a more rigorous competition stage airing later this year, 'Kingdom'.