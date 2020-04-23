Listen to the colorful, refreshing highlight medley of Oh My Girl's 7th mini album 'Nonstop'

Miracles have landed on a new space on the board game ahead of Oh My Girl's comeback!

With less than a week remaining until the group's 7th mini album 'Nonstop' comeback, fans can check out a preview of all 5 tracks in the highlight medley, above. Starting with a brief instrumental version of title track "Nonstop" and moving on to "Dolphin", "Flower Tea", "NE♡N", "Krystal", and looping back to a more in-depth preview of "Nonstop", Oh My Girl are bringing fans a perfect, refreshing album for spring!





Stay tuned for the full release of Oh My Girl's 7th mini album, coming on April 27 at 6 PM KST!

