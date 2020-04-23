VIXX's Ravi 'uses' his friend SHINee's Taemin to tease his upcoming single release

Back on April 22, VIXX's Ravi playfully "used(?)" his good friend SHINee's Taemin to promote his upcoming new single!
Through his recent Instagram story posts, Ravi shared a set of screen shots of a series of Kakao Talk messages exchanged with Taemin. Read the conversation below!
Taemin: Won Sik, wyd.
Ravi: I had a photoshoot keke. You?
Taemin: I got my hair cut. What photoshoot?
Ravi: A suit style photoshoot? Keke
Taemin: Wow. Is it gonna be out around the same time as your album?
Ravi: My single? The single is on the 28th as Ravi x Ailee, and the photoshoot is separate!
Taemin: What's the song title? I'm gonna use it first.
Ravi: Kekekekekeke, please do not ask. Sunbaenim, why are you trying to steal.
[Continued]
Taemin: (Angry emoticon) Kekeke, I'll look it up when it's out.
Ravi: Kekekekekekekeke.
Taemin: I love you.
Ravi: You know me too.
Taemin: You too?
Thanks to Ravi and his good friend Taemin, now you all know that Ravi will be releasing a new collaboration single with Ailee this coming April 28 at 6 PM KST!
Be sure to check it out!
Log in to comment