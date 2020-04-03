Kang Daniel wins #1 + Performances from April 3rd 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.



On today's episode, TOO debuted with "Magnolia", EXO's Suho debuted with "Let's Love", Kang Go Eun debuted with "Useless", Park Sung Jun & Kim Young Min debuted with "Solitary Man", and Hong Jin Young returned with "Love is Like a Petal".





As for the nominees, Kang Daniel and NCT 127 were up against each other with "2U" and "Kick It", but it was Kang Daniel's "2U" that took the win. Congratulations to Kang Daniel!

There were also performances by SF9's Inseong and Jaeyoon, Golden Child's Jibeom, Kang Daniel, ITZY, Ong Seong Wu, Kim Se Jung, ONEUS, K-Tigers Zero, Hong Eun Ki, Dongkiz, Favorite, and AleXa.





Check out the performances below!



WINNER:







DEBUT: TOO







DEBUT: Suho







DEBUT: Kang Go Eun







DEBUT: Park Sung Jun & Kim Young Min







COMEBACK: Hong Jin Young







Inseong and Jaeyoon







Jibeom







Kang Daniel







ITZY







Ong Seong Wu







Kim Se Jung







ONEUS







K-Tigers Zero







Hong Eun Ki







Dongkiz







Favorite







AleXa







