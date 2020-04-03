11

Kang Daniel wins #1 + Performances from April 3rd 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.

On today's episode, TOO debuted with "Magnolia", EXO's Suho debuted with "Let's Love", Kang Go Eun debuted with "Useless", Park Sung JunKim Young Min debuted with "Solitary Man", and Hong Jin Young returned with "Love is Like a Petal". 


As for the nominees, Kang Daniel and NCT 127 were up against each other with "2U" and "Kick It", but it was Kang Daniel's "2U" that took the win. Congratulations to Kang Daniel!

There were also performances by SF9's Inseong and JaeyoonGolden Child's JibeomKang DanielITZYOng Seong WuKim Se JungONEUSK-Tigers ZeroHong Eun KiDongkizFavorite, and AleXa.

Check out the performances below!

WINNER:


===

DEBUT: TOO


==

DEBUT: Suho


==

DEBUT: Kang Go Eun


==

DEBUT: Park Sung Jun & Kim Young Min


==

COMEBACK: Hong Jin Young


===

Inseong and Jaeyoon


==

Jibeom


==

Kang Daniel


==

ITZY


==

Ong Seong Wu


==

Kim Se Jung


==

ONEUS


==

K-Tigers Zero


==

Hong Eun Ki


==

Dongkiz


==

Favorite


==

AleXa


===

  1. Kang Daniel
  2. MUSIC BANK
Congratulation Daniel !

Congratulations Kang Daniel

#2U2ndWin

#강다니엘_뮤직뱅크_1위_축하해

#끼네스촌

#알러뷰소머취

#헤어밴드

#반바지

#보드1위공약

#투유챌린지

#보드

#펩시

