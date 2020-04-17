Oh My Girl reveals first set of individual teasers for 'NONSTOP'

Oh My Girl has revealed their first set of individual teasers for 'NONSTOP'.

The group has been revealing an impressive slate of pre-comeback material for fans, including unique concept art revolving around a board game. The first set of teaser images treats fans to gorgeous photos of the girls posing in lavender themed outfits and adorable collage inspired photos that bring you back to childhood.

Check out all the photos below. 'NONSTOP' is set to release on April 27th, 6 pm KST.