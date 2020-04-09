3

0

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 21 minutes ago

Noir reveal chic group teaser image for 'Up in the Sky'

AKP STAFF

Noir have revealed a chic group teaser image for 'Up in the Sky'.

After their track list, Noir are finally giving fans a look at the concept for their fourth mini album 'Up in the Sky'. Fans can expect individual member teaser images next, while the album drops on April 27.

Stay tuned for more on Noir's comeback! 

  1. Noir
  2. UP IN THE SKY
0 259 Share 100% Upvoted
DeVita
New AOMG artist DeVita drops 'EVITA!' MV
2 hours ago   1   2,617
Jonghyun, Key
Key posts a tribute to Jonghyun on Instagram
15 hours ago   14   18,766
ITZY
ITZY display their doll-like features for ELLE
18 hours ago   10   11,583
DeVita
New AOMG artist DeVita drops 'EVITA!' MV
2 hours ago   1   2,617

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND