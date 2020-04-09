Noir reveal chic group teaser image for 'Up in the Sky'

Noir have revealed a chic group teaser image for 'Up in the Sky'.
After their track list, Noir are finally giving fans a look at the concept for their fourth mini album 'Up in the Sky'. Fans can expect individual member teaser images next, while the album drops on April 27.
Stay tuned for more on Noir's comeback!
