Boy group Noir has unveiled a dark tracklist for their 4th mini album, 'Up The Sky: 飛'.

Noir's 4th mini album 'Up The Sky' contains an intro plus 4 brand-new tracks, including title song "Lucifer", "Just Today", "Think About Chu", and "Panic". This marks Noir's first comeback in approximately 10 months, since the release of their 3rd mini album 'Abyss' last June.



Look out for more of Noir's comeback teasers before their full mini album release, set for April 27 at 6 PM KST.