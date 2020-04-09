8

0

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 41 minutes ago

AOA's Jimin writes message dedicated to late father

AKP STAFF

AOA's Jimin wrote a message dedicated to her late father.

AOA's label FNC Entertainment previously stated Jimin's father had passed away from a sudden heart attack late last week. On April 9, Jimin shared the photo of her dad below on Instagram along with the message, "To my Dad, who I love. I'll become a daughter who doesn't stray from your expectations! I love you, Dad! I'm grateful and thankful to all the people who've stayed by my Dad's side."

Fellow member Chanmi commented, "Our precious Jimin baby, I love you."


  1. AOA
  2. Jimin
0 772 Share 100% Upvoted
DeVita
New AOMG artist DeVita drops 'EVITA!' MV
2 hours ago   1   2,617
Jonghyun, Key
Key posts a tribute to Jonghyun on Instagram
15 hours ago   14   18,766
ITZY
ITZY display their doll-like features for ELLE
18 hours ago   10   11,583
DeVita
New AOMG artist DeVita drops 'EVITA!' MV
2 hours ago   1   2,617

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND