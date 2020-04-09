AOA's Jimin writes message dedicated to late father

AOA's Jimin wrote a message dedicated to her late father.



AOA's label FNC Entertainment previously stated Jimin's father had passed away from a sudden heart attack late last week. On April 9, Jimin shared the photo of her dad below on Instagram along with the message, "To my Dad, who I love. I'll become a daughter who doesn't stray from your expectations! I love you, Dad! I'm grateful and thankful to all the people who've stayed by my Dad's side."



Fellow member Chanmi commented, "Our precious Jimin baby, I love you."





