TVXQ's Changmin reveals 'Lupin & Spy' one-take versions of 'Chocolate' performance video

TVXQ's Changmin has revealed one-take performance videos for "Chocolate".



The 'Lupin & Spy' versions of his "Chocolate" performance videos reveal two different concepts for his dynamic, dramatic track. "Chocolate" is the title song of Changmin's debut mini album of the same name.



Watch Changmin's "Chocolate" MV here if you missed it and his one-take performance videos above and below!



