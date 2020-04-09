8

3

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

TVXQ's Changmin reveals 'Lupin & Spy' one-take versions of 'Chocolate' performance video

AKP STAFF

TVXQ's Changmin has revealed one-take performance videos for "Chocolate".

The 'Lupin & Spy' versions of his "Chocolate" performance videos reveal two different concepts for his dynamic, dramatic track. "Chocolate" is the title song of Changmin's debut mini album of the same name.

Watch Changmin's "Chocolate" MV here if you missed it and his one-take performance videos above and below!

  1. TVXQ
  2. Changmin
  3. CHOCOLATE
0 716 Share 73% Upvoted
DeVita
New AOMG artist DeVita drops 'EVITA!' MV
3 hours ago   1   3,830
WINNER
WINNER 'Remember' past moments in touching MV
4 hours ago   5   2,446
ITZY
ITZY display their doll-like features for ELLE
19 hours ago   10   12,051
DeVita
New AOMG artist DeVita drops 'EVITA!' MV
3 hours ago   1   3,830

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND