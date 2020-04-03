7

5

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Netizens show confused reactions to ITZY Ryujin's reformed stage outfit

AKP STAFF

Netizens aren't quite sure how to react after learning that ITZY member Ryujin's stage outfit below was reformed by her stylist!

It turns out, the top Ryujin is wearing as part of her stage outfit is originally a pair of women's cotton briefs:

The piece has been reformed by ITZY's stylist to work as a top piece. What do you think of the results?

Some netizens said, "It's like when you see it without knowing, it's pretty, but once you know, it's just like why...", "The world of fashion is a mystery...", "I wish I hadn't found out...", "Idk coordinator-him, there are tons of nice, pretty clothes out there, so why go through such trouble?", "She could have just worn the top piece of that underwear set", and more. 

Of course, others showed more positive reactions like, "It's pretty unique", "Yeah it's like why would anyone do that, but hey in the end it looks pretty", "Ryujin makes it work", "You really wouldn't notice until someone tells you, so the coordinator did a great job", "That's some imagination right there", etc. 

  1. ITZY
  2. Ryujin
2 15,155 Share 58% Upvoted

6

yaja-yaha452 pts 47 minutes ago 0
47 minutes ago

Had she worn the top piece as intended, it would give off a different vibe than turning the bottom piece into a crop top. (The top piece is has a v-neck cut.)
As long as the one wearing it doesn't feel uncomfortable, it should be totally fine to make an outfit out of anything.
Isn't it important for a stylist to be creative & think differently?

Share

0

bartkun5,775 pts 7 minutes ago 0
7 minutes ago

To be honest, Knetz doesn't have the right to be disappointed by that. They have created their own fashion "idea" in which we rarely see idols wearing tops/shirts with deep cleavages.


As for global netizens yeah it's strange idea to change pants into top but... it doesn't hurt anyone and if Ryujin is ok with that then we all should be.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND