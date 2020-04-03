Netizens show confused reactions to ITZY Ryujin's reformed stage outfit

Netizens aren't quite sure how to react after learning that ITZY member Ryujin's stage outfit below was reformed by her stylist!

It turns out, the top Ryujin is wearing as part of her stage outfit is originally a pair of women's cotton briefs:

The piece has been reformed by ITZY's stylist to work as a top piece. What do you think of the results?

Some netizens said, "It's like when you see it without knowing, it's pretty, but once you know, it's just like why...", "The world of fashion is a mystery...", "I wish I hadn't found out...", "Idk coordinator-him, there are tons of nice, pretty clothes out there, so why go through such trouble?", "She could have just worn the top piece of that underwear set", and more.

Of course, others showed more positive reactions like, "It's pretty unique", "Yeah it's like why would anyone do that, but hey in the end it looks pretty", "Ryujin makes it work", "You really wouldn't notice until someone tells you, so the coordinator did a great job", "That's some imagination right there", etc.