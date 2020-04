VICTON's leader Seungwoo has answered fans' wishes by donning on the very persona of his popular nickname, 'Erotic Seungwoo'!

For his latest solo pictorial with '1st Look' magazine's upcoming spring issue, Seungwoo captivated in simple outfits like plain denims, black leather, or just a sleeveless tank. Posing freely under dim, subdued lighting, Seungwoo brought all the attention to his chic aura as well as his chiseled muscles.

Check out Seungwoo's preview cuts below.