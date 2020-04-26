8

Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Netizens discuss their favorite K-pop friend groups

Netizens discussed their favorite K-pop celebrity friend groups. 

On April 25, a post on a popular online community gained attention for casting a question "What is your favorite celebrity friend group?". The original poster revealed he is a BLINK and Neverland and listed two friendship circles: Thailand squad and Taiwan-Hongkong squad. The members of Thailand squad are BLACKPINK's Lisa, CLC's Sorn, and (G)I-DLE's Minnie.The members of Taiwan-Hongkong squad are CLC's Elkie, TWICE's Tzuyu, and (G)I-DLE's Shu Hua

In the comments, other netizens have listed "Wooga fam" which includes BTS' V, actor Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Sik, Peakboy, and ZE:A's Hyungsik. Some of the comments include: "EXO's Kai, SHINee's Taemin, VIXX's Ravi, Ha Sung Woon, and Moonkyu. They are so innocent and precious.", "MAMAPINK", "Oh Jung Park Hap (A Pink's Hayoung, Red Velvet's Joy, and GFriend's Yerin)  

What is your favorite K-pop friendship group? 

Secretninja3123,220 pts 35 minutes ago
35 minutes ago

“Monteen” the friendship between Monsta X and Seventeen. They became close because they debuted within weeks of each other and often has comebacks overlap each other in their rookie years so they shared waiting rooms a lot at music shows. They’re one of those groups that aren’t afraid to poke fun at each other and are supportive of each other. It’s a cute pure friendship.

kxk3,555 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

97z jk mingyu eunwoo & yugyeom

