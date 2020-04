NCT Dream are going "Ridin'" for their final comeback as a group!

As previously reported, NCT Dream will be making their final comeback with the team's current 6-member lineup this April 29 at 6 PM KST, with a mini album titled 'Reload'. The upcoming album will contain a total of 5 all-new tracks, and it looks like the name of the title track is "Ridin'"!

Stay tuned for more of NCT Dream's teasers!