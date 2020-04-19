Kim Chung Ha drops sultry teaser images + 'Noble' concept clip for pre-release single 'Stay Tonight'

Kim Chung Ha has released a set of stunning, sultry teaser images for her comeback pre-release single, "Stay Tonight"!





Sporting a stark, dark makeup look paired with a wet hair style and eerie pink lights, Kim Chung Ha raises anticipation for her upcoming pre-release single with her impeccable aura. Alongside her first teaser photos above, Kim Chung Ha has dropped a mysterious concept clip titled 'Noble' via her official SNS, which you can find below.

Kim Chung Ha's pre-release single "Stay Tonight" is set for release this April 27 at 6 PM KST, ahead of the singer's return with her 1st full album later this spring.

