17

1

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Kim Chung Ha drops sultry teaser images + 'Noble' concept clip for pre-release single 'Stay Tonight'

AKP STAFF

Kim Chung Ha has released a set of stunning, sultry teaser images for her comeback pre-release single, "Stay Tonight"!

Sporting a stark, dark makeup look paired with a wet hair style and eerie pink lights, Kim Chung Ha raises anticipation for her upcoming pre-release single with her impeccable aura. Alongside her first teaser photos above, Kim Chung Ha has dropped a mysterious concept clip titled 'Noble' via her official SNS, which you can find below.

Kim Chung Ha's pre-release single "Stay Tonight" is set for release this April 27 at 6 PM KST, ahead of the singer's return with her 1st full album later this spring. 

  1. Kim Chung Ha
2 1,085 Share 94% Upvoted

2

tvxqdom3,186 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Queen is back👑🤩

Share

0

taeng0903167 pts 27 minutes ago 0
27 minutes ago

Wait a minute!! I don't see this.. Solar will compete with chungha??? Oh my god.. 😭

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

CRAVITY, EXO
Netizens suspect CRAVITY plagiarized EXO
20 hours ago   69   38,380
CRAVITY, EXO
Netizens suspect CRAVITY plagiarized EXO
20 hours ago   69   38,380

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND