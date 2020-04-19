2

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 11 minutes ago

Watch SuperM sing 'With You' at home from 'One World: Together At Home' online benefit concert

Back on April 18 during 'Global Citizen's online benefit concert 'One World: Together At Home', the boys of SuperM delivered a unique performance from their homes for fans worldwide!

To support the global movement of string at home together to prevent the spread of COVID19, each of the SuperM members turned on the camera from home and sang one of their unreleased tracks, "With You". 

You can also catch a glimpse of what the SuperM boys have been up to at home during quarantine, above!

