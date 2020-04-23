Kim Yo Han discusses his next steps after X1 in '10 Star' cover pictorial

Former X1 member Kim Yo Han was featured as the heart-fluttering cover star of '10 Star' magazine's May issue!

In his pictorial interview, Kim Yo Han discussed his career as a Taekwondo athlete from elementary school until right before college. "I was naturally exposed to Taekwondo since my father was a coach, and began when I was in my first year of elementary school. I received casting offers from entertainment companies around my second year of high school, but because I wanted to earn a college scholarship in Taekwondo, I turned the offers down and focussed on my goal."

Next, Kim Yo Han honestly confessed that after X1's disbandment, he suffered mentally from the flood of malicious comments. "I thought about giving up becoming an idol, but I held on with the mindset that 'If something doesn't budge, keep pushing until it does. Nothing is impossible if you decide you can do it'," the star explained.

Finally, Kim Yo Han shared, "I want to promote actively in music, acting, and other fields. I hope that the fans can become the footprints on the path I choose."

