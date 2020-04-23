3

GFriend's SinB & SF9 hang at the arcade in their 2020 'EVISU' making film

Sporty casual clothing brand 'EVISU' is spending this spring and summer with the lovely GFriend's SinB and the handsome boys of SF9!

Endorsing 'EVISU' as brand models together for the second year in a row, SF9 and SinB head out to the arcade for a chill hangout this spring, living up their youth to the fullest. See what trendy spring/summer styles SF9 and SinB are rocking this year, above!

You can also check out a making film for this season's 'EVISU KIDS' styles, featuring brand model William Hammington below!

