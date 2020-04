'Nature Republic's newest brand endorsement models NCT 127 have officially descended from the sky, with their glowing visuals!

After announcing NCT 127 as the skincare brand's newest models just last week, 'Nature Republic' has now released its first CF featuring the handsome boys for one of this spring/summer's most signature items - the 'Sun Blockbuster'!

Watch NCT 127's ethereal CF for 'Nature Republic' above!