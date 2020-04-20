Kim Gura announces that he's living with his girlfriend

Entertainer and MC Kim Gura confessed that he and his girlfriend are now living together.

Kim Gura shared the news on the April 20th broadcast of SBS's 'You Are My Destiny', saying: "I'm not trying to hide it but if you were in my position, you would understand. It's a different feeling compared to young people who are living together. We celebrated by eating dinner with our family. She wanted it to be low-key." This news was met by surprise and congratulations.



Congratulations to Kim Gura!