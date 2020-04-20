15

Oh My Girl host a special V-Live as the members celebrate their 5th debut anniversary

Oh My Girl is celebrating five years since their debut anniversary. 

The girls' official Twitter account posted pictures of the member posing cutely for the camera as they sit at a table in front of letter balloons spelling out their celebration. The caption states: "Today is Oh My Girl's fifth anniversary. We are always thankful and happy. Miracle thank you. P.S. start being excited". It looks as though the members also held a special V-Live broadcast as well which you can check out below.

Happy 5th anniversary to Oh My Girl!

