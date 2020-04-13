14

KARA member/actress Seungyeon signs exclusive contract with YGX

KARA member/actress Seungyeon has signed an exclusive contract with YGX - YG Entertainment's acting label. 

On April 14, YGX revealed, "We have signed an exclusive contract with Han Seungyeon, who is versatile in all areas including in acting, singing, varieties, and more. We will not withhold any of our fullest support so that she can promotion in a variety of fields and showcase her talents. We ask for your abundant attention and anticipation toward Seungyeon's activities from now on." 

Meanwhile, YGX is home to actors, models, etc including Lee Soo Hyuk, Joo Woo Jae, Kwon Hyun Bin, and more. 

Cutest. Hamster. EVar.

(Plus don't forget she's one of THE savviest real estate investors in all of SK; she owns a lot of buildings and iirc I read she recently bought another very nice one a few months ago - she's certainly not letting grass grow under her feet.)
