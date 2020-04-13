ASTRO to make a comeback with all 6-members

4

According to reports on April 14, boy group ASTRO is gearing up for a comeback this May!

The ASTRO members are currently busy preparing for their new mini album comeback next month. Fans will be overjoyed to hear that Moonbin, who previously announced a brief hiatus from promotions due to health reasons, will be joining the group's May comeback!

This will mark ASTRO's first comeback in approximately 6 months since the release of 'Blue Flame'. A representative from Fantagio has also confirmed the above news as true, stating, "ASTRO are currently working on their new album with aims to make a comeback in May. Moonbin will be promoting with the team." 

