News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

NCT Dream to make final comeback as 6-members before graduation

AKP STAFF

On April 14, SM Entertainment announced that NCT Dream will be making a comeback this April 29 with their final album before the team's reorganization. 

NCT Dream's upcoming new mini album will be titled 'Reload', containing a total of 5 all-new tracks. This will mark the group's final comeback with members Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle, and Jisung.

According to SM Entertainment, the above 6 NCT Dream members will be graduating from the team after completing their 'Reload' promotions. Afterward, the members will join up with former NCT Dream member Mark to potentially promote as 7-members again, under NCT U (A flexible NCT team capable of various formations). 

Futhermore, NCT Dream members Renjun, Jeno, Jaemin, Chenle, Jisung, will also begin preparing to join new NCT teams and promote globally in the near future. NCT's "under 20" group NCT Dream will be undergoing a reorganization after the release of 'Reload'. 

Pre-orders for NCT Dream's new mini album 'Reload' open on April 14. Are you looking forward to it?

NineMusesMinha12 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

holy shit... we hype

amu_jane3,566 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Well that's done they should keep NCT Dream simply putting Mark back but just change the Dream and change it to another name just saying

