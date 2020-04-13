NCT Dream to make final comeback as 6-members before graduation

On April 14, SM Entertainment announced that NCT Dream will be making a comeback this April 29 with their final album before the team's reorganization.

NCT Dream's upcoming new mini album will be titled 'Reload', containing a total of 5 all-new tracks. This will mark the group's final comeback with members Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle, and Jisung.

According to SM Entertainment, the above 6 NCT Dream members will be graduating from the team after completing their 'Reload' promotions. Afterward, the members will join up with former NCT Dream member Mark to potentially promote as 7-members again, under NCT U (A flexible NCT team capable of various formations).

Futhermore, NCT Dream members Renjun, Jeno, Jaemin, Chenle, Jisung, will also begin preparing to join new NCT teams and promote globally in the near future. NCT's "under 20" group NCT Dream will be undergoing a reorganization after the release of 'Reload'.

Pre-orders for NCT Dream's new mini album 'Reload' open on April 14. Are you looking forward to it?

