Posted 56 minutes ago

Jung Hae In in talks to star in new Netflix original K-drama series based off a webtoon

Actor Jung Hae In has been offered a role in an upcoming Netflix-original K-drama series, titled 'A D.P Dog's Day' (literal translation). 

One representative from Jung Hae In's label relayed to media outlets, "It's true that Jung Hae In has been offered a role in 'A D.P Dog's Day', but his appearance has not been confirmed." 

'A D.P Dog's Day' is an upcoming, 6-part Netflix original based off of a popular webtoon of the same name. The story revolves around a military officer in charge of apprehending "D.P"s or "deserted persons", a.k.a individuals who attempt to run away from the military for various reasons. Jung Hae In is in talks to star as the D.P military officer Ahn Jun Ho

The Netflix original is currently in talks for a multi-season production. 

i hope this isnt a melodrama

