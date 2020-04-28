If you’re wondering how to spend all of your extra time, it might be worth attempting to learn a new K-Pop dance! Some K-Pop choreographies can be extremely challenging, but practice makes perfect, and right now is the perfect time to practice. Check out some K-Pop dances to learn while you stay at home.

NCT 127’s “Kick It”

NCT 127’s “Kick It” has been one of the most popular songs for dance covers. In addition to fans, numerous artists and idol groups have uploaded their renditions of the choreography.

ITZY’s “Wannabe”

ITZY’s “Wannabe” is another popular choreography that many people cover. Ryujin’s shoulder dance has already become a hot topic, and while it is difficult, perhaps you could use the extra time to master it.

Zico’s “Any Song”

Zico’s “Any Song” is a fun way to dance without having to spend hours practicing complex choreography. The “Any Song” challenge went viral, and if you missed out on it, this is the perfect chance to learn the dance.

Chungha “Snapping”

Chungha wowed fans with her difficult choreography in “Snapping.” If you wanted to learn the dance previously but didn’t have enough time to master all of the intricate details, now is the time!

ATEEZ “Say My Name”

It’s been a year since ATEEZ released “Say My Name,” but the choreography is always fun yet intense. Learning the dance will help you improve your K-Pop dance skills in no time!