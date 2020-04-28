Upcoming girl group Woo!ah! reveals quirky introduction teasers of Wooyeon & Minseo for debut single

NV Entertainment upcoming rookie girl group Woo!ah! would like to introduce you to members Wooyeon and Minseo, ahead of their official debut!

Woo!ah! will be making their debut this coming May 13 with the release of their 1st single album, 'Exclamation'. The group is made up of 6-members, and today you can get to know two of them!

Wooyeon was born in 2003 and is a vocalist of the group. Minseo, born in 2005, is a main vocalist as well as a skilled dancer, specializing in genres such as girls' hip-hop. Both members have 2-years of trainee experience.

Check out Wooyeon and Minseo's individual debut teaser films, as well as their 1st single album concept photos, above and below! Make sure to also stay tuned for more of the Woo!ah! members' introduction teasers, coming soon.



