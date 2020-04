HyunA has surpassed a whopping 1.55 million Youtube subscribers in a short span of seven months.

The talented star is connecting with her fans via the platform and sharing parts of her daily life and romantic life with her viewers. Although she has a strong and sexy image, HyunA is charming fans with her lovable and down-to-earth personality in her videos. Boyfriend and artist Dawn is also present in many of her videos as well.

Check out some of HyunA's videos below!