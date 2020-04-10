13

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Jo Kwon shares an upsetting incident with rude fans while voting for Korea's general election

Jo Kwon took to Instagram to share an upsetting story after encountering rude fans at the polls.

On April 10th, Jo Kwon uploaded an Instagram story that stated: "I decided to participate in the general elections and went to the polling location comfortably and was shocked to see a reporter there, but I participated in an interview with a grateful heart. However, there was an incident that I didn't even think of that made me upset. There were many people nearby who seemed to be fans. Among them. a couple of them started following me home asking me why I was running away. They were filming me and the polling place is close to my house so I walked around for a while. I think some manners are needed. A sincere thank you to those maintaining the polling locations." 

This incident has since found it's way to headlines and netizens expressed their disgust at these actions, saying: 

"Can't they leave him alone?"

"Must be crazy."

"Ugh I'm so tired of this world." 

What do you think?

Poor guy, and if he'd phoned the police knetz probably would have turned him into the bad guy saying he expected special treatment.

I understand that it’s an amazing experience to meet a celebrity but they deserve to feel safe too.

