Netizens note that Goo Hye Sun seems to be doing better in recent updates

Actress Goo Hye Sun expressed that she is taking control of her own destiny.
On April 9th, she made a post with the following caption: "I am taking a class on family counseling and it says this in the homework. I can agree. So I'm sharing it. My pride is delirious." The text noticeably gathered attention and reads: "I am me. There are many people that are the same to me that I do not acknowledge. I am the owner of everything I have. I am my vision and dream, and I own my hope and fear. I own my achievements and successes as well as my failures and wrongs. I own everything about me and because of that, I can have close relationships with people. No matter what I look to other people, whatever I say or how I act, and what I feel and think is because I am me. This is a fact and symbolizes where I am. I can see, hear, feel, think, and act. I am my owner and can control myself. I am me and am pretty fine the way I am."
Many netizens noted that Goo Hye Sun seemed to be doing better, saying:
"She seems to have more peace than before."
"Yes please find your personal way to happiness unni."
"I think her expression got brighter these days."
