Jay Park to be honored as part of the Future Asian Pacific History Class of 2020

Fuse Media will be honoring Jay Park as part of their Future Asian Pacific History class of 2020.

In celebration of Asian Pacific American History Month in May, Fuse will be honoring Future Asian Pacific History makers who are currently using their voice to drive positive change and whose impact on the world will be talked about in the future. Jay Park will join other figures such as fashion guru and children's advocate Wendy Nguyen, activist Varshini Prakash, and singer-songwriter Raveena for this class of 2020.

On Jay Park's induction, Fuse wrote, "Multiplatinum hip hop artist Jay Park for using his platform as CEO of multiple labels, and the as the first Asian American signed to Roc Nation, to support important causes like World AIDS Day and breast cancer awareness."

Other Future History Class members of 2020 include rapper Megan Thee Stallion, comedian Jaboukie Young-White, sports agent Rich Paul, attorneys and criminal justice advocates Brittany K. Barnett & MiAngel Cody, singer Hayley Kiyoko, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, actress Angelica Ross and writer and artist Chanel Miller.

Congratulations to Jay Park.