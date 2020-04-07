7

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 14 minutes ago

IZ*ONE’s Kwon Eun Bi makes it to trending news for her gorgeous and more mature look

IZ*ONE’s Kwon Eun Bi made trending headlines after posting a social media update that showed a more mature and sophisticated side.

On April 7th, IZ*ONE’s official Instagram account posted a number of elegant shots of Eun Bi that show her posing in a long coat during the night. Her chic poses give the photos a sophisticated vibe that is definitely different from IZ*ONE’s bright and colorful image.

Netizens have been commenting, saying:

“Wow, she’s so pretty.”

“A leader needs to be reliable. That’s Kwon Eun Bi.”

“Eun Bi is gorgeous.”

What do you think?

