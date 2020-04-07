7

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 52 minutes ago

BTOB's Eunkwang holds meaningful 'Silverlight is Back' livestream with fans after being discharged from the military

BTOB member Eunkwang held a special "Silverlight is Back" livestream event on BTOB's official YouTube channel with his fans to commemorate his discharge from the military.

The broadcast was held on April 7th through Youtube Live. Eunkwang stated that he felt good that he could communicate with fans again after a long time, and stated that he gained weight in the military, saying: "I think it's all muscle though because of the exercise I did." 


Many fans noted that Eunkwang resembles Park Saeyori of 'Itaewon Class' due to his short hair. Eunkwang stated that his time in the military was a period of personal growth for him, and he was noted to be an excellent soldier in the army. Many fans are excited to see what he has left after being discharged. 

