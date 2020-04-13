Gaho, MC The Max, and Jo Jung Suk top Instiz chart for the second week of April 2020

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."





Check out the chart rankings for the second week of April (April 6 - April 12) below!



Instiz Chart Singles Ranking





1. Gaho - "Start (Itaewon Class OST)" - 18,663 Points









2. MC The Max - "Bloom" - 17,969 Points









3. Jo Jung Suk - "Aloha" - 16,206 Points









4. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers" - 9,718 Points









5. Zico - "Any Song" - 8,305 Points









6. Kim Feel - "Someday, That Boy (Itaewon Class OST)" - 7,752 Points









7. Ha Hyun Woo - "Diamond (Itaewon Class OST)" - 7,708 Points









8. ITZY - "WANNABE" - 7,407 Points









9. (G)I-DLE - "Oh My God" - 7,047 Points









10. BTS - "On" - 5,848 Points



Source: Instiz iCHART

