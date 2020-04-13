22

1

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Four girl group members’ private information leaked in the 'Nth room' scandal

AKP STAFF

Private information of girl group members was leaked in the infamous 'Nth room' scandal.

On April 13th, MBC’s ‘Newsdesk’ reported that police uncovered that “minors, famous entertainers, and politicians were the main subjects for the criminals’ in the 'Nth Room' and they played the role of extracting their personal information.” Reports state that famous girl group members, an actor, and an announcer’s personal information were shared in the rooms. 


Jo Joo Bin’s conspirator, Choi, formerly worked as a social service worker for the Civil Affairs Administration Team in Songpa-gu and leaked private information about four girl group members in March of 2019. Abusing his access as a social service worker, he accessed government records usually used to issue resident registration. Choi illegally extracted 200 victims’ information and sent information on 17 people directly to Jo Joo Bin.

‘Newsdesk’ also reported that Choi also extracted information on girl group members A and B’s fathers to give to Jo Joo Bin. Information regarding another girl group member and actress, C, was also given to Jo Joo Bin around that time. Choi reportedly tried three times to extract C’s information and directed his focuses towards this task. A former social service worker who lent access to the administrative system to Choi is also being investigated.

Choi apparently stated during his investigation that he looked into the personal information of girl group members he was interested in.

  1. misc.
13 27,508 Share 96% Upvoted

13

nunyabsnss1,963 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

And yet the other trash in that chatroom identities are being protected, even though they're predators and are a serious danger to society.

Share

7

StrawberryXiumin214 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Ugh absolutely disgusting...

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BVNDIT
BVNDIT to reveal pre-release single 'Children'
33 minutes ago   1   263
Idols With Unmatched Stage Presence
13 hours ago   16   3,129

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND