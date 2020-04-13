Four girl group members’ private information leaked in the 'Nth room' scandal

Private information of girl group members was leaked in the infamous 'Nth room' scandal.

On April 13th, MBC’s ‘Newsdesk’ reported that police uncovered that “minors, famous entertainers, and politicians were the main subjects for the criminals’ in the 'Nth Room' and they played the role of extracting their personal information.” Reports state that famous girl group members, an actor, and an announcer’s personal information were shared in the rooms.





Jo Joo Bin’s conspirator, Choi, formerly worked as a social service worker for the Civil Affairs Administration Team in Songpa-gu and leaked private information about four girl group members in March of 2019. Abusing his access as a social service worker, he accessed government records usually used to issue resident registration. Choi illegally extracted 200 victims’ information and sent information on 17 people directly to Jo Joo Bin.

‘Newsdesk’ also reported that Choi also extracted information on girl group members A and B’s fathers to give to Jo Joo Bin. Information regarding another girl group member and actress, C, was also given to Jo Joo Bin around that time. Choi reportedly tried three times to extract C’s information and directed his focuses towards this task. A former social service worker who lent access to the administrative system to Choi is also being investigated.

Choi apparently stated during his investigation that he looked into the personal information of girl group members he was interested in.