BVNDIT to reveal pre-release single 'Children'

Girl group BVNDIT will be treating their fans to a special pre-release single before making an official comeback in April.

The cover art for the single, titled "Children", shows adorable and nostalgia-inducing baby photos of all the members which are collaged together. The words "I'm So Young'" can also be seen written on the cover. 

BVNDIT's comeback announcement followed shortly after they celebrated their first debut anniversary last week. Keep your eyes out on more information regarding BVNDIT's comeback activities!

cute cover 😊

