Fun facts about each member of NCT Dream in celebration of their comeback

NCT Dream made their highly anticipated comeback on April 29 at 6 p.m. KST. SM Entertainment has been releasing multiple teaser videos, making fans even more excited for the group members, who are releasing a new album for the first time in almost a year. If you’re new to NCT Dream, check out some fun facts about each of the members!

Renjun

He has been practicing ballet and contemporary dance

His favorite place in Seoul is the Moomin Cafe

The song that inspired him to become an artist is EXO’s “Don’t Go”

Jeno

His family has three cats even though he is allergic to them

He can play the guitar and the violin

He has participated in writing “Dear Dream,” “119,” “Bye My First,” “Best Friend,” and “Dream Run”

Haechan

He is in charge of washing dishes at the dorm

He is the member who is most likely to answer his phone

He likes to play Overwatch and his main characters are Junkrat and Lucio

Jaemin

He used to drink six cups of coffee every day, each with 4 shots of expresso

He acted in the web drama “The Way I Hate You”

He was cast by SM Entertainment while doing volunteer work

Chenle

He debuted after just two months of training

He speaks Mandarin in his sleep

He loves eating kimchi and eggs, and even claims to eat four fried eggs everyday

Jisung

He is absolutely terrified of cockroaches

He has magic hands because he breaks everything he touches

His favorite school subjects are Physical Education and Sociology, as he hates all of the other subjects

Check out their MV for "Ridin" below.