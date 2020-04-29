16

Posted by hannahleex AKP STAFF 43 minutes ago

Fun facts about each member of NCT Dream in celebration of their comeback

NCT Dream made their highly anticipated comeback on April 29 at 6 p.m. KST. SM Entertainment has been releasing multiple teaser videos, making fans even more excited for the group members, who are releasing a new album for the first time in almost a year. If you’re new to NCT Dream, check out some fun facts about each of the members!

Renjun

  • He has been practicing ballet and contemporary dance
  • His favorite place in Seoul is the Moomin Cafe
  • The song that inspired him to become an artist is EXO’s “Don’t Go”

Jeno

  • His family has three cats even though he is allergic to them
  • He can play the guitar and the violin
  • He has participated in writing “Dear Dream,” “119,” “Bye My First,” “Best Friend,” and “Dream Run”

Haechan

  • He is in charge of washing dishes at the dorm
  • He is the member who is most likely to answer his phone
  • He likes to play Overwatch and his main characters are Junkrat and Lucio

Jaemin

  • He used to drink six cups of coffee every day, each with 4 shots of expresso
  • He acted in the web drama “The Way I Hate You”
  • He was cast by SM Entertainment while doing volunteer work

Chenle

  • He debuted after just two months of training
  • He speaks Mandarin in his sleep
  • He loves eating kimchi and eggs, and even claims to eat four fried eggs everyday

Jisung

  • He is absolutely terrified of cockroaches
  • He has magic hands because he breaks everything he touches
  • His favorite school subjects are Physical Education and Sociology, as he hates all of the other subjects

Check out their MV for "Ridin" below.

