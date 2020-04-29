Fun facts about each member of NCT Dream in celebration of their comeback

NCT Dream made their highly anticipated comeback on April 29 at 6 p.m. KST. SM Entertainment has been releasing multiple teaser videos, making fans even more excited for the group members, who are releasing a new album for the first time in almost a year. If you’re new to NCT Dream, check out some fun facts about each of the members!
Renjun
- He has been practicing ballet and contemporary dance
- His favorite place in Seoul is the Moomin Cafe
- The song that inspired him to become an artist is EXO’s “Don’t Go”
Jeno
- His family has three cats even though he is allergic to them
- He can play the guitar and the violin
- He has participated in writing “Dear Dream,” “119,” “Bye My First,” “Best Friend,” and “Dream Run”
Haechan
- He is in charge of washing dishes at the dorm
- He is the member who is most likely to answer his phone
- He likes to play Overwatch and his main characters are Junkrat and Lucio
Jaemin
- He used to drink six cups of coffee every day, each with 4 shots of expresso
- He acted in the web drama “The Way I Hate You”
- He was cast by SM Entertainment while doing volunteer work
Chenle
- He debuted after just two months of training
- He speaks Mandarin in his sleep
- He loves eating kimchi and eggs, and even claims to eat four fried eggs everyday
Jisung
- He is absolutely terrified of cockroaches
- He has magic hands because he breaks everything he touches
- His favorite school subjects are Physical Education and Sociology, as he hates all of the other subjects
Check out their MV for "Ridin" below.
