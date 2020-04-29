Minzy tears up while admitting she was going through a rough time on live stream

Minzy shed tears as she greeted her fans through a live broadcast on her YouTube channel MINZY TV on April 29th.

She stated that she was nervous because it was her first live stream, but sent her love to fans all over the world and said she was spending her time watching Netflix and cooking during the pandemic. Minzy updated fans saying she recently sung the congratulatory song at her sister's wedding and went to see Dara's musical 'Again Ms. Oh'.



While talking to fans, Minzy started tearing up, stating: "As you know, I used to do a lot of different types of things. I was wondering when I could see you all again so I'm happy right now. Thank you for waiting for me till the end. I gained strength because people congratulated me and supported me."





She continued, saying: "Honestly, I had a hard time. I even thought of putting that in my lyrics. I wrote the song I'm going to release soon. I was having a hard time but through you guys, I gained strength. This song will be a song that gives us courage. As I greet you with a new side of me, I will prepare for a variety of different activities. I hope you listen to this song happily. I was able to make it this far because of you guys. I will be releasing more songs and I hope we can meet more often. This is a song we can sing together. A healing song."

Minzy ended her stream wishing everyone to be safe during the pandemic. Are you excited to hear her new song?



