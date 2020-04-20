Former YG creative director SJ "SINXITY" Shin reveals concept photos from Lee Hi's unreleased mini-album

Former YG creative director SJ "SINXITY" Shin posted a never before seen concept picture from an unreleased Lee Hi mini-album.

While hosting a Q&A session via his Instagram stories, one follower asked SINXITY for unreleased past photos. SINXITY delivered with an exclusive photo with the caption: "This one was really good."





Lee Hi had posted shots from this photoshoot back in December of 2019, a few days before her contract with YG Entertainment ended. SINXITY had previously shared her posts from the shoot, commenting that the shoot was from 2017 for an unreleased album titled 'Hotel Chateau Adore'.

The caption reads: "We filmed this in 2017".

Do you think you would have liked Lee Hi's unreleased album based on the concept photos?



