Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Former YG creative director SJ "SINXITY" Shin reveals concept photos from Lee Hi's unreleased mini-album

Former YG creative director SJ "SINXITY" Shin posted a never before seen concept picture from an unreleased Lee Hi mini-album.

While hosting a Q&A session via his Instagram stories, one follower asked SINXITY for unreleased past photos. SINXITY delivered with an exclusive photo with the caption: "This one was really good." 


Lee Hi had posted shots from this photoshoot back in December of 2019, a few days before her contract with YG Entertainment ended. SINXITY had previously shared her posts from the shoot, commenting that the shoot was from 2017 for an unreleased album titled 'Hotel Chateau Adore'

Merry Christmas 🎁🎅🏼🎄✨

The caption reads: "We filmed this in 2017"

Do you think you would have liked Lee Hi's unreleased album based on the concept photos? 

  1. Lee Hi
6

kxk3,442 pts 48 minutes ago 1
48 minutes ago

can’t tell you how glad I am she left yg she wasted her youth in that company she could have been so successful but yg did nothing for her she even said it herself that she got a lot of ost offers but yg rejected them all sigh glad it’s all behind her now and hopefully we’ll be hearing soon from her

1 more reply

6

aaaah43 pts 53 minutes ago 0
53 minutes ago

Yg is wasting Lee Hi's talent. There I saId It

