Netizens uncover past photos of (G)I-DLE's Soojin from her previous debut

Past pictures of (G)I-DLE's Soojin from a previously debuted girl group has gained attention.

A popular internet community forum post included pictures of Soojin when she was a member of girl group Vividiva, a five-member girl group that debuted in 2015 but disbanded months afterward. 

Netizens have been expressing their surprise and thoughts regarding Soojin's past debut as an idol, saying: 

"I don't like Cube but I'm glad they took Soojin."

"If you look at Soojin's videos before her debut, I understand why people try so hard to get into big agencies."

"If you look at her old fancams, she would do very stiff choreography but with a cute and refreshing manner. Now seeing her on stage being as expressive as she wants makes me think it was a good thing that this happened."

"I'm so glad she debuted with Cube..."

What do you think? 

