Zion.T and Kim Chung Ha will have a special collaboration.

They'll be meeting through M2's 'Song FARM!' series and have their collaboration song. During the first part of 'Song FARM!', Zion.T worked with Giriboy on their song "Like a Joke", which will be released on the 29th. He'll be releasing a song with Kim Chung Ha as well for a beautiful song of their own.

Make sure to tune into 'Song FARM!' on the M2 YouTube channel!